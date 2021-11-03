Puppies weighing only 200g were dumped in the woods at the age of three months.

Four pups who were abandoned in the woods after being put in a box are looking for new homes.

When Sirius Animal Rescue discovered Gretal, Emma, Otterly, and Ebony in the flimsy box in the woods, they weighed only 200g each.

The organization rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes dogs from Romania to the United Kingdom, and is now striving to bring all four puppies to the UK.

Rebeckah Vaughan, from Bidston, Wirral, has promised one of the dogs’ prospective owners a one-year daycare pass at No More Kennels after hearing their story.

Rebeckah, a canine behaviorist with a bachelor’s degree, operates No More Kennels in Warrington and was given the honor of naming Gretal.

“I don’t want full-time workers to be scared off from adopting,” Rebeckah, 38, told TeamDogs.

“We have a lot of dogs who come to us five days a week who are well socialized because they were puppers when they came to us.”

“I want Gretal’s new family to know that we will support them as well.” “A lot of dogs that come to No More Kennels come to us out of necessity because their owners all work long hours – I want Gretal’s new family to know that we will help them as well.”

It’s unclear how long Gretal and her sisters were lost in the woods before being discovered, but they’re claimed to be doing well after their difficult early months.

Rebeckah emphasizes the necessity of socializing dogs from a young age in order for them to mature into calm older canines.

“If a dog is acclimated to a variety of scenarios and a lot of doggy interactions, they are less likely to employ aggressiveness in times of panic,” she continued.

“It’s critical that we assist Gretal in shaping a positive, happy future.”

Gretal has been described as having a “beautiful little face that truly displays her loving attitude.”

She will be able to live with other dogs, particularly ones who enjoy socialization, but she will not be able to live with children under the age of five.

Anyone interested in rehoming Gretal or any of her three sisters should contact Sirius Animal Rescue for further information.