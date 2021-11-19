Puppies and fake apps are among the scams that the Better Business Bureau warns consumers to avoid during the holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) recently produced a “Naughty List” of the top 12 Christmas frauds, according to the BBB.

Scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic-related rise in online purchasing, according to the BBB, so customers should be cautious this holiday season, especially when it comes to emails and social media. Discounted merchandise, event promotions, employment possibilities, donation requests, and direct messages from strangers, according to the group, should all be carefully scrutinized.

Is there yet another red flag? Payments or gifts were requested by wire or e-transfer, through third parties, or with prepaid debit or gift cards, according to the organization.

The Naughty List of the Better Business Bureau is as follows:

1. Social media ads that are deceptive. You may come across advertisements from tiny firms or even those claiming to assist charities. People are routinely reporting to BBB Scam Tracker that they are paying for products they never receive after being charged monthly for a free trial they never committed to. Consumers have occasionally received counterfeit or different items from what was advertised. Online purchase scams were the most commonly reported and claimed the most victims, according to the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report for 2020. Before making any payments, check BBB.org for any suspicious business profiles.

2. Gift exchanges on social media. In order to “pay it forward,” people will be asked to trade gifts, share email addresses, or send money to strangers. A “Secret Santa Dog” scam, according to the BBB, involves purchasing a $10 gift for your “secret dog.” The trick is “an illegal pyramid scam” in all variants, according to the BBB.

3. Apps for the holidays Before you click “download,” read the privacy rules to learn what information applications collect. Also, be in mind that some free apps may contain hidden fees or, worse, spyware.

4. Accounts That Have Been Compromised Alerts People are tricked into believing they are receiving an alert from Amazon, PayPal, or even a bank. The ostensible warning tells users that their account has been hacked in order to steal information or money. Always contact these companies directly rather than responding to questionable texts, emails, or phone calls.

5. Get Gift Cards for Free. Scammers might also prey on consumers by sending large amounts of information. This is a condensed version of the information.