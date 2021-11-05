Pupils will be recognized for their efforts to combat climate change through a Duke of Edinburgh-style award.

A new Duke of Edinburgh-style award scheme will recognize students who take action on climate change.

In a speech at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi will lay out a number of policies aimed at putting climate change at the center of education.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced that teachers will be helped in teaching students about environment and their impact on the world around them through a “model scientific curriculum” that will be in place by 2023.

Climate change is already an element of the English curriculum in scientific and geography classes.

Young people will be able to participate in a Climate Leaders Award to commemorate and recognize their environmental efforts, with a nationwide awards ceremony held each year.

Students can proceed through the award levels – bronze, silver, and gold – in a similar way to the Duke of Edinburgh award, which allows students to volunteer and participate in extracurricular activities.

The Education Secretary will also confirm plans to test “energy pods,” which can replace gas and coal boilers and provide heating and hot water to a school without emitting carbon.

These are being tested at a few schools first, and if successful, they might be implemented across the school estate and into other public buildings.

Schools, universities, and nurseries are also urged to boost their grounds’ biodiversity.

Meanwhile, from next month, all FE instructors who received their training through an apprenticeship will be required to incorporate sustainability into their lessons.

The initiatives, which have been included in a draft sustainability and climate change plan, will be refined over the following six months in consultation with young people, educators, sustainability professionals, and environmentalists before the strategy’s final release in April 2022.

“We want to provide future generations of young people a better, safer, greener planet,” Mr Zahawi added, “and education is one of our important weapons in the fight against climate change.”

“Empowering teachers in every school to provide world-class climate change education not only raises awareness and comprehension of the issue, but also provides young people with the skills and knowledge they need to build a sustainable future.”

“The UK’s commitments have been further magnified as a result of the Cop26 conference,” the summary concludes.