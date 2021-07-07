Pupils are sent home from school to be isolated until the summer vacations begin.

This afternoon, parents and caregivers are invited to come and receive their children.

Another Liverpool school was compelled to send kids home until the end of the term to self-isolate.

Parents and caregivers of some Year Six kids at Blackmoor Park Junior School in West Derby have been asked to come and collect their children immediately this afternoon.

Pupils sent home from school to isolate until summer holidays

The school stated in a text message sent to parents and obtained by this newspaper that a kid in a Year Six class tested positive for coronavirus.

This means that all pupils in that bubble must now self-isolate for ten days; however, term ends on Friday, July 16, meaning that children in this group will not return to school until after the summer vacation.

“Could parents please collect their children from [this Year 6 class]as soon as possible,” the note read.

“There was a child who tested positive. [The class] must now isolate. Please retrieve children from the staff parking lot; children will exit the classroom directly. We appreciate your time.”

It comes less than 24 hours after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson stated that England will end school bubbles and isolation on July 19, when the country progresses to stage four of the roadmap.

He stated that schools will no longer use bubbles and isolation systems, but will instead contact children or schools as needed by NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Williamson asserts that the existing system is “causing disruption” children’s education and that the country “owes a great depth of gratitude to parents, pupils and teachers”

While England is “moving into a new phase of managing COVID” he noted, it would be “not be acceptable [children]should face greater restrictions” for children to face increased restrictions.