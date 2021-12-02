Pump Prices in the United States are unlikely to fall as oil-producing nations approve a modest supply increase.

Officials from oil-producing countries voted Thursday to approve a pattern of small monthly increases in the amount of oil released, signaling that soaring gas pump prices in the United States are unlikely to subside anytime soon, as demand continues to outstrip supply in an industry that has experienced severe production cuts.

According to the Associated Press, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies met and decided to accept a production rise of 400,000 barrels per day for the month of January. However, nearly two years into a pandemic that has rocked the industry, the Omicron variant’s appearance has cast doubt on the future of gas prices and supply.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the new strain as a variation of concern last week, countries have already implemented tight travel restrictions. According to Rystad Energy’s predictions, if the version causes lockdowns, oil consumption may be reduced by approximately 3 million barrels per day in the early half of 2022.

Frustrated by OPEC’s gradual supply increase plan and mounting public outcry over rising gas prices, President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States and other countries would tap into their strategic oil reserves and release tens of millions of oil barrels in the hopes of increasing supply and lowering prices.

Despite OPEC’s decision and the probable ramifications of the Omicron variant, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki emphasized Thursday that the strategic reserve releases would not be delayed at this time.

“We applaud today’s decision to keep the 400,000-barrel-per-day increase,” Psaki added. “This, we hope, will aid in the global economic recovery.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Positive news about treatments for the variant or the efficiency of vaccines against it could brighten the outlook for oil demand reductions. Even if the news is positive, a drop in oil demand is likely because “the distribution of these remedies may not actually reach all markets with extreme immediacy,” according to Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst for Rystad. “This would still necessitate the lockdowns in much of the developing world,” she said.

With the news of the version, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude plummeted, and then fell much further.