Pubs in Liverpool where you can watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

England has qualified for the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, bringing an end to 55 years of sorrow.

As the final whistle rang in the Euro 2020 semi-final versus Denmark, fans erupted in applause. The Three Lines had won 2-1.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick almost ruined the celebrations, but an own goal leveled the score, and Harry Kane scored a penalty in extra time to bring England to the final at Wembley on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Liverpool’s adorable kids in kit support England in their Euro semi-final match against Denmark.

Hundreds of fans congregated at some of Liverpool’s biggest venues to celebrate the win, creating a party atmosphere around the city.

If you want to watch the final with a drink in hand in the city centre this weekend, finding a table may be tricky, but here are the top venues still open to cheer on the squad in Liverpool, all of which have availability or welcome walk-ins.

Box Yard is a term used to describe a

This is a ticketed event.

L3 7DW 154-158 Great Howard Street

An outdoor screening of England’s Euro 2016 match against Italy is being held at Box Yard. With pop-up bars, street food booths, plenty of room on the roof garden and terraces, and live music, you can enjoy the game on a big screen. Tickets are available for purchase here. Email [email protected] to reserve a VIP table with a minimum expenditure.

McCooleys

Only walk-ins are accepted.

L1 4AQ, 6-50 Wood St

L2 6PY, 9-12 Temple Court

McCooleys, an Irish-themed sports and live music bar, is showing the England game, and you can get a table by showing up on the night because it’s walk-ins only, spec permitting.

You may enjoy a few beverages as well as a bite to eat, with the Euro Platter looking like a good match complement. Beef sliders, buttermilk chicken sliders, salt and pepper sweet potato falafel, buttermilk chicken tenders, and nachos are all included for just £20.

Dockleaf Bar is a bar in the Dockleaf neighborhood of

Only reservations are accepted.

Stanhope Street, Cains Brewery Village, L8 5XJ

As long as the weather cooperates, this is the ideal summer venue, with a beer garden and roof deck.

If you want to see England play in the final, you’ll need to make a reservation. The cost of admission is £10. The summary comes to a close.