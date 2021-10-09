Pubs in Anfield’s shadow are ‘nervous’ about the future.

It’s early afternoon, and the most of the bars in Anfield are still closed.

This isn’t surprising given that we’re in the middle of an international football break and there’s no midweek European activity.

When Liverpool FC plays at Anfield, many of the locally owned pubs see a surge in business. When they aren’t, many people work fewer hours in the evenings or hibernate until the weekend.

As the day progresses, the first few raise their shutters to allow in a burst of autumnal sunlight.

Some of the regulars have found seats in a few pubs, but the atmosphere is a million miles different from that on a match day.

In previous years, Liverpool’s home and European matches would make up for the sleepier days during the week. This season, however, has been different. Some landlords and managers are becoming increasingly concerned about the future of their enterprises.

Liverpool has been using a new paperless ticketing system since the start of the 21/22 season.

Teething problems have resulted in long lines gathering outside the stadium, with some spectators even missing kick-off.

Fans were encouraged to join a turnstile wait 90 minutes before to kickoff for the Manchester City game to guarantee they got in on time. Some people are leaving earlier and earlier.

As a result of the changes, several match day rituals have grown more rigid, leaving pubs quieter than ever in the hour running up to kick-off, which is traditionally their busiest time.

“On game day, everyone is leaving sooner,” Sean Dunne, manager of the Flat Iron on Walton Breck Road, told The Washington Newsday.

“Instead of leaving at three o’clock, folks are departing at ten o’clock.”

He claims that the dwindling population at his bar at such a crucial time for the business is having a big impact on their profits.

“Without a doubt, if this continues, it will have a significant impact on our revenues.”

“Per match, we’re talking about 4%.” That’s it.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”