Pubs, clubs, and mass events, as well as what July 19 means to you

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that the government intends to abolish all covid prohibitions over the next two weeks.

Mr Johnson stated that the fourth stage of his route out of constraints would be confirmed completely next Monday, but outlined how he anticipates things to look from July 19 onwards.

The relaxation of social contact restrictions will have a significant impact on those who wish to get together, as well as pubs, nightclubs, and major events.

If stage four proceeds, there will be no restrictions on social contact.

Both the rule of six indoors and the rule of thirty outside, which imposed legal restrictions on meetings, will be repealed.

Some “life events,” such as bar mitzvahs and christenings, will no longer have a 30-person limit.

Except at the borders (the airport arrival hall) and if you test positive and are on your way to self-isolation, the one metre plus regulation will be abolished.

These are the last companies and activities that have been closed because to the epidemic, but Mr Johnson added that if stage four is confirmed, these regions will be able to reopen on July 19.

All remaining companies, including nightclubs, will be permitted to reopen, and all capacity restrictions, even for large events, will be eliminated.

Restrictions on seated eating and drinking, as well as mandated table service, will be lifted for hospitality establishments.

People will no longer be obliged to scan QR codes to gain entry, although venues may do it if they like, and people may scan if they wish.

“We have to balance the risks of the disease with the hazards of continuing with legally enforced limitations that take their toll on people’s lives, careers, and businesses,” Mr Johnson said in announcing his decision to abolish all restrictions today.

“To those who say we should wait another year, the alternative is to open up in the winter, when the virus will be at its strongest, or not at all this year,” he continued.