Pubs and gyms across Ireland are reopening after a lockdown.

With the reopening of bars, restaurants, and recreation facilities across Ireland, the country took another step toward normalcy.

From Monday, restaurants and bars will be able to sell food and drinks outside, while gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centres will be able to accommodate individual training.

With the return of customers enjoying the bank holiday sunshine, beer gardens and outdoor eating areas at cafés and restaurants witnessed smiles of glee.

Approximately 4,000 pubs reopened for outdoor service, employing an estimated 25,000 bartenders.

Micheal Martin, the Irish prime minister, called it a “really significant day” for restaurants.

In a video broadcast on Twitter, he added, “Of course, that reflects the steady progress we are making in reopening society and our economy, putting thousands of people back to work.”

“The immunization campaign is continuing to be incredibly effective and efficient. We’ve vaccinated close to 55 percent of the population, with close to 26 percent fully vaccinated, and we’ve provided close to three million doses in total.”

It will be the first time traditional pubs in Dublin have reopened since the start of the pandemic.

Outdoor amusement and theme parks will reopen to the public, as will cinemas and theatres.

Outdoor hospitality altered the streets of Carlingford, Co Louth.

Sharon McGuigan, who has owned the Carlingford Arms for 26 years, expressed her delight at the reopening.

Outside sitting for 32 customers is available, but indoor hospitality is still prohibited.

“We were closed for nine months, and it was dire,” she explained.

“It was heartbreaking to see Carlingford so quiet, but we’re back up and running, and we’ll be as busy as ever.”

“It’s fantastic to have consumers back; there are a lot of families around, which is exactly what Carlingford is looking for.

“We don’t have a beer garden, so we gained permission from the council to operate outside, and it’s a beautiful bright day — we don’t have umbrellas, so we don’t expect rain till September.”

