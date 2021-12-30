‘Published Books Mentioning Attacks And Victims’: Suspect in Denver Shooting Rampage.

The suspect in the shooting spree that killed five people in separate parts of Denver is suspected of writing and publishing violent writings online that served as a foreshadowing of the attacks that occurred in less than an hour earlier this week.

According to the Associated Press, Denver police spokesman Dough Schepman said Wednesday that Lyndon James McLeod, 47, created and self-published books that recounted scenarios similar to Monday’s killings and named the victims.

A character named Lyndon attends a poker party hosted by a character named Michael Swinyard in one novel authored under the pen name Roman McClay. According to the book, Lyndon fatally murders and robs everyone at the party. Michael Swinyard, 67, was fatally shot at a Denver house on Monday, according to authorities.

Alicia Cardenas and a tattoo shop called Sol Tribe, as well as a guy named Lyndon, were mentioned in another McClay novel. Alicia Cardenas, 44, a tattoo artist, was one of McLeod’s first victims during the massacre on Monday. Cardenas was fatally shot in her tattoo shop. Another lady, 35-year-old Alyssa Gunn, was also murdered at the business. Gunn’s husband, James Maldonado, was shot in the tattoo shop but is likely to live.

Alfredo Cardenas, the proprietor of Sol Tribe & Tattoo Piercing Shop, said his daughter was the owner.

Except for Sarah Steck, a 28-year-old hotel worker who died of her injuries Tuesday, Matt Clark, the Commander of the Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, said McLeod had relationships with the victims he targeted and shot Monday.

According to The New York Times, Denver police chief Paul M. Pazen also told the media that McLeod was probed in mid-2020 and earlier this year for unclear reasons, but no charges were brought.

According to The New York Post, after the three shootings, McLeod allegedly shot and killed Danny Scofield before fleeing to a Hyatt hotel and murdering Steck. McLeod engaged law authorities in a gunfight, injuring a Lakewood police officer named Ashley Ferris, who is expected to recover fully.

According to The Colorado Sun, Ferris told McLeod to down his firearm, but the suspect resisted and shot the officer in the stomach. Ferris reportedly fired back at McLeod, who died on the scene following the gunfire exchange, while on the ground from her gunshot wound.

Gunn is described as “an great buddy” on a GoFundMe campaign set up by Thea Jaworski for the Maldonado family. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.