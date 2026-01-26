Public Urged to Help Identify Attackers in Othaya Church Gas Assault

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an urgent plea for the public’s assistance following a shocking teargas attack at St. Peter’s ACK in Witima, Othaya, that left worshippers stunned and scrambling for safety. The incident occurred during a Sunday service, prompting a renewed push from authorities to identify those responsible. Despite the presence of significant security forces, the perpetrators managed to vanish without a trace, complicating the investigation.

Police Seek Eyewitnesses and Video Footage

In a statement released late Sunday, the NPS asked anyone with video footage or eyewitness testimony to come forward and share information with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). This call for assistance, however, reflects an underlying frustration within the police force, which seems unable to make substantial progress despite their resources and efforts. It’s now clear that, despite a heavy security presence, the attackers easily escaped, leaving behind only confusion and suspicion.

The incident has sparked a public outcry, particularly as the attackers used teargas typically issued to law enforcement officers, raising questions about possible inside involvement. Police sources are publicly pushing the narrative of “rogue elements,” suggesting that hired criminals infiltrated the church service to disrupt it. However, this theory is beginning to lose credibility as the use of official teargas hints at a more organized and potentially state-sanctioned attack.

Mounting Pressure on Authorities

The Othaya church incident has escalated tensions in an already volatile region. As public trust in the police hits a low point, local leaders are demanding accountability. The church leadership has given the police an ultimatum: identify the suspects within 48 hours, or risk further alienation from the public.

There is an underlying risk for the police in this situation: should they arrest minor figures with no significant ties to the actual masterminds, the public is likely to see it as a cover-up rather than a genuine investigation. As the clock ticks down on the 48-hour deadline, all eyes will be on the police to see if they can navigate this pressure without undermining their credibility further.

Locals in the village of Witima are largely staying silent, reluctant to get involved. In a region where trust in the police is already in short supply, it remains uncertain whether the public will step up to provide the vital information needed to solve the case. If the police cannot make headway, the suspicion of complicity within the state apparatus may only grow stronger.