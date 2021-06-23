PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has reportedly asked to quit the club, putting Liverpool and Real Madrid on high alert.

Liverpool-linked According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has requested to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfer rumors surrounding the France World Cup winner have been widespread for months, with just two names frequently reported as being in the running for his signature: Real Madrid and, much more tentatively, Liverpool.

Mbappe, a Paris native, returned to his hometown from Monaco in 2017 for a season-long loan before signing a €145 million deal with €35 million in add-ons a year later.

Despite his high-profile teammate Neymar signing a £26 million-a-year extension to extend his stay with the petrodollar-fueled club until 2025 in May, Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract, with his current agreement expiring in just over a year.

According to Marca, RMC Sport’s Daniel Riolo claims that Mbappe has informed PSG of his desire to leave.

“I know Mbappe asked to go, but it’s complicated because you have to find a club that can pay him first, but the good news is that he doesn’t want to stay,” he stated.

“The player has doubts about Leonardo’s plan. It will be free next season if he does not leave this summer. And nobody wants to hear about it in Doha [the city of Qatar, where PSG’s owners are headquartered].

“If Mbappe declares his wish to go, he will have to find a new club, and PSG will have to find a replacement.

“However, Mbappe has stated that he does not wish to remain at PSG.”

Some have speculated that Mbappe’s ties to Nike make him the type of marquee that having a kit agreement with the American sportswear giants – as indicated in the court battle with New Balance – may assist lure to the Reds.

The Mbappe camp, including his father Wilfried, has reportedly been in contact with Jurgen Klopp in the past, but the Liverpool manager has publicly acknowledged that the sums required in a prospective deal to bring the teenager to Anfield could be prohibitive.

Liverpool made it known informally in the summer of 2017 that they were interested, as the ECHO previously reported.