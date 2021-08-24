PSG turn down a ‘£160 million bid’ from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe as Liverpool keep an eye on the situation.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona, capping off a whirlwind transfer window that has seen some of football’s biggest names go.

Real Madrid is apparently interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, the French club’s star player.

For several years, Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG, with Real Madrid and Liverpool among the clubs rumored to be interested.

The Spanish giants are expected to win the race for the 22-year-old, according to rumors that the club has launched a £160 million bid for him this summer.

“Confirmed,” tweeted journalist Fabrizio Romano. Real Madrid has made a formal offer of €160 million for Kylian Mbappé to join them immediately. Paris Saint-Germain has not yet given their approval.

“Mbappé has turned down more than three distinct contract extension offers from PSG. He’s also waiting.”

According to The Independent’s top football writer Miguel Delaney, the French club has turned down a bid from Real Madrid in order to maintain their star player.

“PSG have turned down an early bid from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe – but Florentino Perez surely wants it out there that he’s trying,” Delaney tweeted.

“Some reports imply that this is also a way for Spain to demonstrate Mbappe how much they want him, that they’re willing to bid when his contract is up in a year.”

According to reports this week, PSG turned down an approach for the 22-year-old from “an undisclosed Premier League club.”

Spanish football analyst Alvaro Montero told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: “I’m not sure what they believe in England and the Premier League, but as far as I know, inside Real Madrid, they feel this club is Liverpool.”

“Despite the fact that Liverpool is a fantastic club and the Premier League is fantastic, Madrid remembers two things.

“First, they have an agreement between the club and the player, and they claim it is a sentimental issue rather than a financial one.

“They believe Mbappe because he consistently gives the same answer when asked about his future.

“I want to play for Real Madrid,” he responds.

“The summary comes to an end.”