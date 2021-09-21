Psaki refuses to say whether officials will be held accountable for the drone strike in Afghanistan.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, refused to “predict” whether any US military officers will be held responsible for the failed drone strike in Afghanistan that killed ten civilians, including seven children, on Monday.

During a news conference, a reporter questioned Psaki if “it should be expected that someone in the military ranks will be sacked, demoted, passed over, and held accountable for this?”

“I believe what’s noteworthy is that the Secretary of Defense [Lloyd Austin] and General [Kenneth F.] McKenzie came forth and expressed their desire to see this move through fast. She explained that they wanted to be as open as possible. “They wanted to take something away from what had occurred. It’s also necessary to consider the circumstances in which this strike occurred.”

“This was a scenario where there were direct threats from ISIS-K against our forces on the ground in Afghanistan, and that was the scenario where the strike was made,” Psaki reiterated.

“Certainly, it was done in error, and obviously, a sad tragedy occurred,” she continued, “but I’m not going to guess what the consequence will be.”

During the briefing, Psaki also mentioned the United States’ relationship with France and the loosening of travel restrictions for international visitors to the United States.

“We cherish our connection and engagement with France on a range of challenges confronting the global community, whether it is economic growth, the battle against COVID, or tackling global security,” Psaki added. “For many, many years, that has been a longstanding partnership.”

Several Republicans, notably former President Donald Trump and US Representative Lee Zeldin, have criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the US departure from Afghanistan.

On September 13, Zeldin demanded Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s resignation over his role in the Afghan pullout.

“The administration should not have been lying and misleading the American public, such as when the White House press secretary stands in front of the press and the American public and claims that Americans are not stranded, even though we all know they are,” Zeldin added.

The pullout has “emboldened” the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, Trump stated in a statement last week.

