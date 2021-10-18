Psaki claims Trump ‘incited insurgency’ and pressured the Justice Department to ‘promote lies.’

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, responded Monday to a reporter who attempted to connect President Joe Biden’s recent acts to former President Donald Trump’s use of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Psaki was asked about a promise President Biden made during the campaign that he would not use the DOJ in the same way during the daily White House press briefing by Peter Doocy, a Fox News White House correspondent.

“What has changed since [President Biden] said last year, ‘I will not do what former President Trump does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to assert that something happened,'” says the author. Doocy inquired.

Psaki responded to Doocy’s query by saying that the previous president had abused his position by referencing the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol and pressing DOJ personnel to lie about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

“Well, since you’ve given me this opportunity,” Psaki responded, “previous President Trump used his office to organize an insurgency, putting political pressure on senior DOJ officials to perpetuate electoral lies to the point that they threatened to leave en masse.”

“I don’t think there’s much of a comparison,” she continued.

Since the Biden administration started office, Psaki and Doocy have had a tumultuous relationship, clashing on a variety of policies and topics, including immigration and COVID vaccines, among others.

President Biden said on Friday that the DOJ should go after anyone who defied subpoenas from the House Select Committee probing the January 6 insurgency, prompting Doocy’s query.

“I hope the committee goes after [those people]and holds them accountable,” the president told CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins.

Collins then asked President Biden if he thought the Department of Justice should prosecute those individuals criminally, to which he answered, “I do, yes.”

While the president expressed his thoughts on the. This is a condensed version of the information.