Psaki blames Congress for the lack of student debt relief and claims that Biden would gladly sign the bill.

President Joe Biden “would cheerfully sign” a bill canceling $10,000 in student debt, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who also stated that the absence of student debt relief came from congressional disputes.

“If Congress passed and sent the president a measure to forgive $10,000 in student debt, he would gladly sign it. During a Wednesday news conference, Psaki told reporters, “That certainly hasn’t happened at this point in time,” adding, “There’s lots of time left in his presidency.”

While the White House has stated that the president is waiting for Congress to act, leading Democrats have suggested that Biden can eliminate the debt by executive order.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated his plea for Biden to cancel all borrowers’ school debts of $50,000 last week.

“With a stroke of the pen, President Biden could give millions upon millions of student loan borrowers a fresh lease on life without any congressional action or approval,” Schumer stated at a virtual conference.

“It would allow these Americans to finally buy that house, save for their children’s education, and get started on starting a small business or entering the profession of their choice,” the senator continued. “It has the potential to unleash a tsunami of economic activity that is currently missing from our country.”

Others, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have sided with the White House, claiming that the president lacks the ability to erase student loans on his own.

Biden requested that the Departments of Justice and Education evaluate whether he would have the authority to forgive student loan debt by executive action more than seven months ago, but the agencies have yet to release their findings.

While roughly $10 billion in student loan debt has been forgiven since Biden assumed office, many progressive politicians have called for more.

The billions forgiven were described by Schumer as “a step in the right direction,” but he added that “in the overall scheme of things, it falls very, very short of what we need to see.”

Borrowers should see their sums decreased or eliminated shortly if Biden goes ahead and forgives the loans through executive action. This is a condensed version of the information.