PS5 games, Google Nest, LEGO, Revlon, and more are among the Tesco Black Friday 2021 bargains.

Black Friday 2021 is only a few days away, and supermarkets are already announcing their offers.

Tesco, the world’s largest supermarket chain, has confirmed its participation and has already announced a number of offers.

Tesco wowed customers last year when it announced a slew of large TV offers, and this year appears to be no different.

Although Black Friday isn’t until November 26th, there are already plenty of deals and offers to be had.

Tesco has started offering discounts on everything from PlayStation 5 games to Nescafe coffee makers.

There are also discounts on LEGO sets, beds, Philips shavers, and the Amazon Echo Dot, among other things.

Shoppers may get a Google Nest Mini for £19 (regularly £49), or FIFA 22 on PS5 for £48 (regularly £60).

Oral B toothbrushes have been reduced from £90 to £40, and the Revlon One Step Mid Hair Dryer and Volumiser has been reduced from £70 to £35.

Here you can find all of Tesco’s Black Friday bargains.