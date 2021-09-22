Prudence, a Bedlington Terrier, was the true star of the Great British Bakeoff.

After making an appearance on the Channel 4 show’s premiere episode, a Bedlington Terrier has captured the hearts of GBBO fans.

The beddie, which belongs to contender Lizzie Acker, was spotted relaxing at home while her owner worked hard to impress judge Paul Hollywood.

Lizzie, who works at Jaguar Land Rover Halewood’s Paint Shop, proudly displayed her puppy Prudence before baking Nana’s Peaches and Cream Anti-Gravity Showstopper.

Little Pru’s loving owners have described her as a 50 percent “lamb impersonator,” a 35 percent “attention seeker,” a 10% “mayhem causer,” and a 5% “ball thief.”

Lizzie’s grey, curly-haired dog has her own Instagram account, where she “comments” on her bakes as well as her GBBO progress.

Bedlington Terriers are regarded to be a highly intelligent breed that does not shed, making them ideal for allergy sufferers.

Eli, a Japanese Spitz dog, was the Bake Off’s other celebrity barker, alongside Prue.

George Aristidou, a fellow candidate who resides in London and is married to his childhood sweetheart, owns the fluff ball.

Eli is described as a happy and active dog who enjoys “dancing” off leash, according to on Twitter.