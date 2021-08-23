PROVEN, the world’s first AI-powered skincare company, is “Going Public” as a leader in personalized wellness.

There appears to be an industry that thrives in all market conditions. When the market plummeted in 2018, it increased by nearly 5%, expanded by 4.9 percent during COVID, with e-commerce sales rising by 23 percent, and is now growing steadily post-COVID. The market in question is beauty, specifically the $225 billion skincare industry. In this market, there is a definite star on the rise. PROVEN Skincare is filling a significant gap in the market. The company, which was founded by a computational physicist and a business CEO, has erupted into the scene, increasing by 2400 percent year over year and receiving significant technology prizes.

PROVEN’s attitude is straightforward: everyone deserves skin care that is as individual as they are. PROVEN manufactures items that are unique to each person. PROVEN is changing the skincare sector with personalisation and AI, where more than half of consumers are dissatisfied. It also plans to branch out into other wellness areas to become the new conglomerate of personalized wellness.

PROVEN’s compositions are based on their own Skin Genome Project, the world’s largest beauty database. It includes over 20 million consumer data points and thousands of scientific articles, and it was named AI Technology of the Year by MIT and NVIDIA (Deep Learning Inception Award) by NVIDIA.

PROVEN is able to generate customised products for each individual based on over 47 criteria such as a person’s skin, genetic history, lifestyle, and surroundings, thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence. Every eight weeks, formulas are modified to evolve with the user, taking into account changing seasons, the skin’s susceptibility to active substances, and larger life changes like a move or pregnancy.

“We did a thorough scientific investigation into what elements affect our skin and what our skin requires in order to be properly cared for. PROVEN has created the most caring and personalized skincare that exists, based on lifestyle factors such as stress levels, blue light/HEV exposure from digital device usage, and environmental factors such as local pollution levels and the hardness of the water in your municipality that you wash your face and shower with, among others.” Ming Zhao, PROVEN’s co-founder, agrees.

PROVEN has made a difference in an industry where much of the competition fails to deliver on their promises, leaving a lot of unresolved concerns. A number of brands with incredibly high promises with almost no proof to address the skin problem may be found in the market. The skin problems are either concealed or exacerbated. The only genuine thing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.