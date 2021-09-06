Provacan is a CBD brand that puts innovation first.

The work done at the Provacan CBD range is centered on innovation.

The brand, which was founded by CiiTECH, one of the most well-known cannabis companies, offers products aimed at adults over the age of 18, such as oils and gummies, as well as self-care items (“topicals”) that you may not have previously associated with CBD, such as massage oil, shampoo, bath salts, and balm.

CiiTECH’s science-led brands, such as Provacan, its flagship brand, draw on extensive industry knowledge to develop consumer-focused goods.

Clifton Flack, Provacan’s CEO and founder, has spent years engaged in the cannabis sector and has successfully led the company forward in a competitive market.

“Everything we do is guided by the most up-to-date industry research and innovation, which is why so many customers trust us and our products,” he explained.

“Reading online testimonials from our devoted returning customers not only warms my heart, but it also consistently proves the supremacy of our products in terms of quality.”

For example, Provacan’s CBD oils are made from the highest-grade certified organic EU hemp, and the CBD is extracted using supercritical CO2 extraction processes, which removes all heavy metals and impurities from the final product.

With total THC of less than 0.02 percent, the CBD products are also low in THC and meet the strictest UK laws.

Massage oil with CBD from Provacan

Customer comments and industry experts were used to develop the new and enhanced formula for the new 100mg Provacan Massage CBD oil.

The oil is made from high-grade components and goes through stringent quality control methods before being used – not just by massage therapists, but also as a post-workout rub and a moisturizing oil.

The massage oil contains Eucalyptus, Ginger root, and Rice Bran oil in addition to CBD.

CBD Shampoo by Provacan

Vitamin F, omega oils, and other components are included in Provacan’s 200mg CBD shampoo, which is designed to be used daily in conjunction with – or as a complement to – your regular CBD regimen.

Through a combination of hemp-based cannabinoids, vitamins, and omega oils, this CBD-infused shampoo could give you the healthy-looking hair you’ve always wanted.

CBD Bath Salts by Provacan

Provacan CBD Bath contains 10mg of CBD per each sachet.