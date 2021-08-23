Proud Boys and Antifa clashes in Oregon turn violent, erupting in gunfire.

Shots broke out in downtown Portland, Oregon, as members of the Proud Boys and Antifa demonstrators engaged in a deadly standoff that left the city in pandemonium.

On Sunday afternoon, Portland police apprehended a man, later identified as Dennis G. Anderson, 65, after he allegedly opened fire with a handgun.

A man firing a handgun from behind a garbage can and appearing to dodge gunshots was seen on video at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, where Anderson was apprehended.

Other neighboring cameras show the man lying face down on the sidewalk while being arrested by many officers.

The cops appear to have apprehended the gunman.

In a report released on Sunday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) stated that a man had been accused with shooting a gun in the city’s downtown district.

“On August 22, 2021, at 5:47 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street,” it said. Officers received information of a suspect shooting a gun, as well as a description and direction of travel.

“They found a suspect at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street three minutes later. He was taken into custody and a gun was taken as evidence. Dennis G. Anderson, 65, of Gresham, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of illegally possessing a handgun and using a weapon.”

“No one has reported any injuries,” the statement stated. There were a lot of people in the area, including a lot of people who were filming and taking photos. Witnesses may have taken evidence from the scene before police arrived, according to reports.”

The PPB has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Anderson’s detention highlighted the violence that erupted in Portland on Sunday, with antifa protesters battling with the Proud Boys.

According to Oregon Live, clashes erupted after the Proud Boys when hundreds of antifa came at Tom McCall Waterfront Park to protest the right-wing rally.

Some anti-fascist demonstrators split up. This is a condensed version of the information.