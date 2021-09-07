Proud Boy Chair’s attorney claims the judge was biased and is seeking a reduction of the 5-month sentence.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, filed an emergency appeal Monday night, arguing that the court was prejudiced, just hours before he was scheduled to turn himself in.

Tarrio pleaded guilty in July to using lighter fluid and lighters to burn a Black Lives Matter banner he stole from Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church in Washington, D.C., on December 12th. He was detained just days before the attack on the US Capitol and pleaded guilty to counts of property destruction and attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device on January 4, just days before the attack.

His counsel requested that the judge, Harold Cushenberry Jr., remove himself from the case since he formerly attended the church and his oldest daughter was baptized there, according to the appeal, which was posted to Twitter by WUSA-TV reporter Eric Flack.

According to the appeal, Cushenberry earlier stated that if Tarrio was concerned about a potential conflict of interest, he would be “absolutely willing” to recuse himself. His lawyer requested that the sentence, which was imposed on August 23, be reconsidered and “substantially reduced” by a new judge.

Tarrio sent a message to his Telegram followers in the hours coming up to his sentencing, along with a link to a contribution page. He stated that he is “at peace” with his decision to go to prison.

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the hundreds of true American patriots who have offered their prayers and support as I begin this new chapter in my life. Tarrio wrote, “I am not afraid and feel at ease with what I must achieve over the next five months.” “My message to them is straightforward: don’t abandon the ship. Continue to bring power to account and never give up. They want to murder you, our patriotism, and erase our culture completely.”

He apologized “profusely” for making such a “grave mistake” during his August 23 sentencing via teleconference.

During the hearing, Tarrio stated, “What I did was wrong.”

Before his arrest in January, he told the Washington Post that he did not regret burning the flag because Black Lives Matter “had frightened the inhabitants of this country.”

