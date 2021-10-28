Protests were held outside the court as the United States appealed Julian Assange’s extradition decision.

Outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, supporters of Julian Assange protested in support of a legal bid to reverse a verdict that barred the Wikileaks founder’s extradition to the United States.

The US government has filed an appeal in the UK’s High Court, arguing that a judge’s judgment from January barring Assange from being extradited to face espionage charges should be overruled.

These are linked to his site’s publication of thousands of classified papers.

If Assange were extradited to the United States, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said he would face “severe” jail circumstances and a “substantial” danger of suicide.

On Wednesday, Assange’s father, John Shipton, and partner Stella Moris joined a mob of activists, which included Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, to offer their support.

Moris said she was “extremely concerned for Julian’s health” outside the court, according to the Associated Press.

“On Saturday, I saw him. “He’s quite frail,” Moris observed.

“It’s impossible that the British courts would agree to this.”

“I’m hoping the courts will put a stop to this horror, Julian will be able to return home soon, and wise heads will triumph.”

During the hearing, a lawyer for the US government, James Lewis, contended that Baraitser had made a mistake in her previous judgement. According to Lewis, Assange was promised that any probable jail term would be served in his native country of Australia, rather than in harsh conditions in a US prison.

The US lawyers are claiming that Assange is not so mentally ill that he could not prevent himself from injuring himself.

“After there is guarantee of appropriate medical treatment, once it is apparent he would be deported to Australia to complete any term,” Lewis told Sky News, “we can reasonably assume the district judge would not have decided the crucial question in the way she did.”

Inside the courtroom, Assange was not there. He did, however, attend via video link during the proceedings, despite previously being thought to be too ill to do so, according to the BBC. He is currently being detained in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in the United Kingdom.

Agnes Callamard, the Secretary General of Amnesty International, called on US authorities to dismiss the accusations against Assange and asked the United Kingdom to release him. This is a condensed version of the information.