Protests on the M25, M4, and Dover have prompted further legal action.

Following a series of rallies by Insulate Britain, the government has issued a new injunction aimed at stopping activists from obstructing highways.

In the last three weeks, the group has been responsible for closing roads nine times, as well as A Roads near the Port of Dover on September 24.

Protesters are prohibited from disrupting traffic and access to highways and key A roads in and around London under the new injunction.

It stipulates that activists must not damage the road surface or infrastructure, and that actions like as attaching themselves to the road or leaving their vehicles are prohibited.

“Every major road and motorway linked to the M25 is covered by this injunction to assist avoid future disruption,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement about the move.

“We will continue to do everything we can to prevent Insulate Britain from engaging in this self-defeating, disruptive, and extremely hazardous behavior,” Mr Shapps stated. They are endangering lives and jeopardizing their own cause.

“Activists have been apprehended and served with court papers, and they will now face charges. Anyone else who wishes to participate in this stupid and irresponsible activity will face the harshest consequences.”

According to the new legal order, police will be able to give information and evidence on the activists to National Highways in order to implement the injunctions.

According to the Department of Transportation, it intends to speed up the enforcement process and ensure that those who disregard the authority of the courts face the consequences.

Anyone who violates the injunction will be sentenced to prison or fined indefinitely. Activists who are found in contempt of court may also be ordered to pay back their legal fees.

Last week, National Highways obtained a High Court injunction prohibiting activists from blocking the M25, but the group sat on the road at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, as well as Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross and Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross in north London, on Friday.

In the meantime, 39 persons have been arrested on accusations of obstruction and conspiracy to conduct public disturbance. “The summary has come to an end.”