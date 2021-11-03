Protests on a football field, a sexual assault suspect named, and radical road plans

Good afternoon, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Outside a Merseyside park, protesters gathered to prevent lorries from putting in materials in advance of a contentious development.

On Monday, November 1, and again on Tuesday, November 2, protesters were fast to stop vehicles carrying fence from entering Orrell Mount Park in Litherland, ahead of the park’s transformation into a 3G pitch.

John McDonald, a local advocate, told The Washington Newsday: “Yes, we were able to stop them [on Monday]by blocking the driveway with cars.

“We can’t do that because [Sefton Council] hasn’t unlocked the gates yet. Volunteers are currently stationed at the entrance.” Police have identified a man suspected of sexually abusing three women in Liverpool’s city centre.

The attacks were being investigated by detectives after three women reported two different events.

Ahmed Al-Razawe, 23, of Upper Park Street, has been charged with three charges of sexual assault and one case of Section 47 assault, according to police.

Jennifer Beck, a detective inspector, said: “Sexual assault is a terrible crime that can have far-reaching consequences for victims for the rest of their lives.

“We strongly encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to contact Merseyside Police for assistance and support.”

New air quality monitors will be deployed throughout the Liverpool City Road network, with the ability to reroute traffic in a bold move to reduce congestion and dangerous pollutants.

For the first time, local authorities will have access to real-time air quality information on important roads thanks to 37 sensors strategically placed along significant routes.

“Air pollution has a tremendously harmful effect on the environment and on people’s health,” said Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region.

“With this new technology, local governments will be able to monitor air quality along busy roads in real time and alleviate traffic congestion.”