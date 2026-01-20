Protests Erupt in Karatina After Police Shooting of Local Businessman

Karatina residents are in the midst of protests following the shooting death of 40-year-old businessman George Gathu Matheri by a police officer on the night of January 18, 2026. The incident has sparked outrage across the town and reignited national debates about police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

Violence in Karatina

The shooting occurred near a petrol station, where police reports suggest a “brief confrontation” took place between Matheri and the officer. However, eyewitness accounts tell a different story, accusing the officer of using excessive force. The events quickly led to public unrest, with residents blocking the Nairobi-Nyeri highway, setting up bonfires, and demanding justice for Matheri’s death.

“If a businessman can be shot like a dog in the street, who is safe?” one local leader remarked during the protests. Residents of Karatina are raising concerns over their safety, questioning the role of the police, who are supposed to protect them, but are instead being seen as perpetrators of violence.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken swift action, arresting the officer involved and launching a formal investigation. While this move has brought a sense of accountability, many in the community feel it is insufficient and that action is long overdue.

Trust in Law Enforcement Fractured

This incident is part of a larger pattern of police violence in the area, raising concerns about police training and mental health. The case has amplified frustration in the community, with many questioning the safety of their own lives in the face of such incidents. As protests escalate and property is vandalized, the relationship between the police and the public in Nyeri is on the verge of collapse.

For the Matheri family, the loss is devastating. George Matheri, a respected businessman who provided jobs for locals, is remembered as a pillar of the community. His untimely death has left a deep void in the town, with no amount of compensation capable of healing the wounds.

As the officer awaits arraignment, Karatina’s residents are demanding not only justice for Matheri but also broader reforms to ensure such tragedies never occur again. The Inspector General of Police has called for calm, but peace seems elusive as the town continues to mourn its loss and fight for accountability.