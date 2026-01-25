Protests Erupt Following Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis Nurse by Federal Agents

Video Evidence Contradicts Official Account of Incident

The fatal shooting of a Minneapolis nurse by federal agents has sparked widespread protests, legal actions, and political debates about the role of law enforcement and immigration enforcement operations in the United States. The incident, which occurred on January 24, 2026, has ignited fresh outrage over the use of force by federal agents, particularly as new video evidence challenges the official narrative.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital, was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent during an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially claimed the agent acted in self-defense, alleging that Pretti was armed and had resisted efforts to be disarmed. However, a series of videos, verified by multiple news outlets including CBS News, show Pretti holding only a cellphone and raising his empty left hand when he was shot. The footage raises questions about the federal agents’ version of events, with critics arguing that Pretti’s death was unjustified.

Pretti’s family has vehemently disputed the DHS’s claims, describing him as a “kindhearted soul” who worked tirelessly as an ICU nurse caring for American veterans. In a statement, the family condemned what they called “sickening lies” about their loved one, insisting he was unarmed when he was shot. “He was trying to protect a woman who had been knocked down by ICE officers while being pepper-sprayed,” the family said. “Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man.”

Legal, Political Tensions Escalate

The controversy surrounding Pretti’s death has intensified legal and political tensions in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was reportedly blocked by DHS officials from accessing the scene of the shooting, despite having a judge’s signed search warrant. This prompted the BCA and Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to file lawsuits seeking to preserve evidence and ensure a transparent investigation. U.S. District Court Judge Eric Tostrud issued a temporary restraining order, barring DHS from altering or destroying any evidence related to the shooting.

Local leaders have demanded accountability. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dismissed the DHS’s explanation as “nonsense,” while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on President Trump to end the controversial federal immigration operation in the city. “How many more residents need to die before this operation is stopped?” Frey asked, echoing the growing frustration in the community.

On the national stage, politicians from across the political spectrum have weighed in on the incident. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the shooting, calling it “appalling and unacceptable in any American city.” Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also weighed in, urging Americans to “speak out against injustice” in light of the shooting. On the other hand, Republican leaders such as Vice President JD Vance criticized Minneapolis leaders for allegedly enabling disorder, with Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for increased cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Despite the political divide, what remains clear is that the shooting has reignited debates over the role of federal agents in local communities and the boundaries of federal authority. The family’s call for justice has added fuel to an already contentious discussion about immigration policy, law enforcement transparency, and the appropriate use of force in America.