Protests against vaccinations have expanded to Liverpool school gates.

Anti-vaccination protests have erupted in Liverpool schools as the city’s teen immunization program continues.

Protests at school gates were confirmed by the city’s director of children and young people’s services to councillors yesterday night.

After being approved for use in those age ranges, schools are presently delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to children aged 12 to 15 years old.

According to numbers presented to councillors, about half of all eligible students in the city have received parental authorization for the vaccine.

Protests by anti-vaccination activists have been reported at school gates in Wirral, and Steve Reddy revealed yesterday that they have also been observed near schools in Liverpool.

Mr. Reddy told the council’s education, employment, and skills select committee that council officers were assisting schools while also notifying the police when necessary.

“We are beginning to see some physical protests outside our schools regarding vaccinations, so we are clearly supporting schools and providing advice,” he said.

“Of course, if there is inappropriate behavior, schools will report it to the police.” I know there was some activity on the Wirral prior, and we are now seeing it in Liverpool.”

Mr. Reddy did not name the schools where protests took place.

Jonathon Jones, the city’s director of education, said consent for vaccines in kids was now at “about 50%,” with nurses from Mersey Care implementing the initiative in schools.

In terms of Covid cases, infection levels in secondary schools are continuing to climb, whereas infection levels in elementary and special schools appear to be plateauing.

Following increases in cases, a number of schools have implemented stricter Covid restrictions, with two tiers of controls in place depending on the severity of the increase.