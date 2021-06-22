Protests against homophobic crimes in Liverpool are expected to be filled with rage, terror, and defiance.

Following a recent spate of homophobic attacks in the city centre, members of Liverpool’s LGBT+ community are organising a protest on Church Street tomorrow.

In the last month, at least four people have spoken out about alleged hate crimes against them and their associates. Three of these happened in the last two weeks.

At the end of May, a young woman, her girlfriend, and her sister were ambushed in the city and threatened with rape and murder.

On June 11, a gay couple and their buddy were assaulted with a knife and homophobic comments, while two 19-year-old bisexual pals, Curtis Stewart and Josh Ormrod, were beaten in separate assaults just days apart.

Naomi (not their real name), an organizer of Tuesday’s demonstration, told the ECHO: “Two of the boys who were attacked recently, I really go to university with.” I’m friends with one of them, and I’m pretty close to the other.”

“Nowhere in Liverpool is safe,” Naomi, a 19-year-old student, added. I was irritated for a while because of it. I began strolling around the streets expecting to be assaulted, as though expecting to be hit, thinking to myself, “Oh no, I’m next.” If they’re getting hit, there’s no way I’m not going to be hit.’

Naomi and Sasha (not her real name) both work in LGBT+ venues in Liverpool’s “gay district,” which is centered on Stanley Street. For fear of repercussions, neither of them wants to be identified.

Sasha, a 20-year-old trans woman, told the ECHO: “I can’t walk down the street in Liverpool on a busy Friday afternoon without getting t**** f** f**** cross dresser, you name it. I get everything shouted at me.”

When Sasha was attacked two years ago, she didn’t want to tell anyone.

She said: “I didn’t tell a soul. It’s embarrassing. I think it’s far more than just the three. I think those that have come out to tell us are very brave, and it’s admirable, but I think there’s far more.”

Naomi, a bar worker and part-time drag queen, said: “The worst part is that there is no safe space. Like there’s a gay community, there’s a. Summary ends.