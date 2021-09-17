Protestors arrive at Brian Laundrie’s home while the search for Gabby Petito continues.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, has been missing since her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned from their cross-country journey alone, according to police.

On September 11, Peitito’s family reported her missing to North Port police, ten days after Laundrie returned to the home he lived with Peito and his parents.

Petito’s family issued a letter to Laundrie’s parents on Thursday, pleading with them to disclose information that would aid in the search for their daughter.

The family added, “We assume you know the location of where Brian left Gabby.” “We pleading with you to tell us.”

Petito’s disappearance has drew the attention of Laundrie, who has been labeled as a person of interest.

Protesters gathered outside Laundrie’s home Thursday night, holding placards and yelling “Bring Gabby home!” after police said he refused to participate with the inquiry. “Say something!” and “The truth will always come out.”

Petito’s family last communicated with their daughter around the end of August. She was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

During her trips, she had regular touch with her family members, but that communication abruptly halted at the end of August, according to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday.

The family does not believe the last text they received from Petito’s phone was made by Gabby, according to an attorney for the Petito family. Nicole Schmidt, her mother, said she FaceTimed Petito on August 25. Gabby’s phone texted her on August 30 that there was “no service in Yosemite.”

Petitio and Laundrie were in the midst of an angry fight when they were pulled over in Utah on August 12 for erratic driving, according to newly released police body camera footage.

Gabby Petito’s sister comes out regarding her sister’s disappearance.

Following the abduction of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie’s sister gave an exclusive interview to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Cassie Laundrie stated, “Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe.” “She’s like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

