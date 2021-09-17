Protestors arrive at Brian Laundrie’s home while the search for Gabby Petito continues.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, has been missing since her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned from their cross-country journey alone, according to police.

Petito’s family reported her missing to North Port, Florida police on September 11, ten days after Laundrie returned to the house he lived with Petito and his parents.

Petito’s family issued a letter to Laundrie’s parents on Thursday, pleading with them to disclose information that would aid in the search for their daughter.

The family added, “We assume you know the location of where Brian left Gabby.” “We pleading with you to tell us.”

Petito’s disappearance has drew the attention of Laundrie, who has been labeled as a person of interest.

Protesters gathered outside Laundrie’s home Thursday night, holding placards and yelling “Bring Gabby home!” after police said he refused to participate with the inquiry. “Say something!” and “The truth will always come out.”

Petito’s family last communicated with their daughter around the end of August. She was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

During her trips, she had regular touch with her family members, but that communication abruptly halted at the end of August, according to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday.

The family does not believe the last text they received from Petito’s phone was made by Gabby, according to an attorney for the Petito family. Nicole Schmidt, her mother, said she FaceTimed Petito on August 25. Gabby’s phone texted her on August 30 that there was “no service in Yosemite.”

Petito and Laundrie were in the midst of an angry fight when they were pulled over in Utah on August 12 for erratic driving, according to newly released police body camera evidence.

Gabby Petito’s father adds, “My intuition tells me that something awful happened.”

Gabby Petito’s father spoke up about his daughter’s disappearance in an emotional interview on Friday.

“Something awful happened, and I will never, ever be able to hold my darling child again,” says the mother. HLN quoted Joe Petito as saying. “But my head tells me that if I concentrate on that, I won’t be able to do the task at hand.”

