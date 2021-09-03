Protesting the hiring of construction workers, a labor union places a casket outside an elementary school.

On Friday, members of a trade union protested a construction project in Edison, New Jersey, by placing a casket outside an elementary school. When the teachers’ union refused to remove the casket, the school superintendent toppled it over.

Superintendent Bernard Bragen told NJ Advance Media, “It’s improper for children to have a casket, especially 5- and 6-year-olds who are returning to school after arguably some of the most difficult periods we’ve had in the previous 18 months.”

According to the news outlet, when kids and staff came at Lincoln Elementary School on Friday, they found a funeral casket with a picture of a dead body’s toe-tagged feet attached.

“Irresponsible contractors are killing our middle class wages,” said the graphic, which featured the insignia of LIUNA Local 77, a union that represents construction workers in South and Central New Jersey.

Bragen stated that he requested that the casket be removed by members of the union.

“They told me, ‘tough s—-,’” he explained. Bragen then took matters into his own hands, stomping on the casket and covering it with a tarp.

According to Bragen, the protest was in response to a $9 million expansion project at the school. According to him, the school system was required by state law to pick the lowest bidder for the project, which was Pal-Pro Builders of Bergen County.

LIUNA Local 77 has claimed that Pal-Pro Builders does not hire local laborers, and this is the second time the union has objected to the company being granted the project this week.

On the first day of school, pupils at Lincoln Elementary School were greeted by a gigantic, inflatable rat. (Due to strong storms in the area, classes were canceled on Thursday, making Friday the second day of the school year.) Scabby the Rat is a well-known symbol for labor rallies around the county, and it’s usually inflated outside of businesses accused of unfair practices.

“We believe that practices like this hurt the construction industry, hurt school districts and property owners who employ the likes of Pal-Pro, and call into question hiring practices and other potential workplace issues,” Rob Lewandowski, a spokesperson for LIUNA, told Patch reporter Sarah Salvadore.

