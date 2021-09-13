Protesters vandalized and covered the ACC building in “blood-red paint” in Liverpool.

Before the AOC Europe Electronic Warfare Exhibition, activists from a pro-Palestine direct action group sprayed the council-owned Arena and Convention Centre building with paint.

Next month, the event will take place there.

The incident occurred on the same day when hundreds marched through the city in support of Jeremy Corbyn’s anti-arms fair demonstration.

Activists in London also splattered the ExCel centre with “blood-red paint” this morning (Monday, September 13) ahead of a “weapons show,” claiming it was to “remind those attending of the bloodshed caused by the products marketed within.”

Companies implicated in the armaments trade, particularly those linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict, are frequently targeted by Palestine Action.

The group took over the roof of the Héroux Devtek landing gear factory in Runcorn in June, painting red paint on the walls. They allege the company supplied parts to Israeli drone maker Elbit Systems, whose unmanned vehicles are used for surveillance and military operations in Palestinian territories, according to the corporation.

“At 7.00am [on Saturday, September 11], Palestine Action activists took direct action to interrupt the 2021 AOC Liverpool Arms Fair, planned to be hosted at the council-owned ACC arena in October,” the campaign group stated in a statement.

“Activists used fire extinguishers to smear the outside of the building in blood-red paint, implying that the businesses inside are responsible for some of the most brutal and devastating electronic warfare technologies ever created.

“Despite rising protests against its appearance, the immensely controversial event is going forward with council support.

“The direct action done by Palestine Action activists coincides with a demonstration by residents, trade unions, councillors, and others demanding for the cancellation of the armaments fair [held on Saturday, September 11].”

“Attempts to block the armaments fair so far have failed, and Palestine Action has threatened to shut it down if it is not canceled.

“Events like the Liverpool Arms Fair and DSEI London accomplish two goals.

“For starters, they provide a secure conference area for companies like.”

