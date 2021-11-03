Protesters take to the streets of Ukraine to protest mandatory vaccinations as COVID spreads.

During an anti-vaccination rally on November 3, over a thousand individuals stopped routes leading to the Ukrainian city of Kyiv, according to the Associated Press.

COVID-19 vaccine certifications and new limits requiring teachers, government officials, and other personnel to get vaccinated by November 8 prompted the protest. Their pay will be suspended if they do not comply. The virus has recently caused a record number of infections and fatalities in Ukraine. Despite this, there remains widespread skepticism about the immunization among Ukrainians.

According to the Associated Press, only 17.1% of the Ukrainian population is fully vaccinated. Hesitancy is attributed to religious groups and conspiracy theories that the vaccines contain microchips or cause mutations, according to the authorities.

The gathering follows the arrest of Nadiya Savchenko, a former Ukrainian legislator who was discovered with a forged vaccination certificate at an airport. She spoke during the event, expressing her displeasure with the government’s actions.

“The authorities will only make things worse,” Savchenko predicted. “You have the freedom to travel freely around the country; this is a right that everyone has.” The Ministry of Health, on the other hand, is fighting back. “The anti-vaccination mood soon vanishes in intensive care, and fraudulent credentials do not function there,” Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said during a briefing. Vaccination refusals, in my opinion, are a mockery of our doctors and families who have lost loved ones.” Nearly 3 million COVID-19 infections have been reported in Ukraine, with 69,447 deaths due to the virus.

See the links below for more Associated Press reporting.

The demonstrators, largely women and young people, wore no masks and held posters in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv that read “Say No to COVID Passports,” “Say No to COVID Genocide,” and “Say No to COVID Genocide.”

People boarding aircraft, trains, and long-distance buses in Ukraine now have to show confirmation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainians have a wide choice of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac, yet the country has Europe’s second-lowest immunization rate, after only Armenia.

“I don’t want to take part in an experiment on myself, but I don’t have the right to refuse,” Tamara Ustinova, a Mariupol teacher, stated. “The authorities push Ukrainians to get vaccinated, putting them in intolerable situations, although the risk of genetic alterations is significant.” This is a condensed version of the information.