Protesters take over the Interior Department in an anti-fossil-fuel demonstration.

The Washington Post reported that dozens of protestors packed the US Department of the Interior building on Thursday for a climate sit-in following a march through Washington, D.C. that drew hundreds of people. The group was attempting to speak with Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland when this occurred.

Those who were unable to enter the building attempted to push their way past police, which resulted in shoving and the use of Tasers by certain officers.

People vs. Fossil Fuels protested for the fourth day on Thursday as part of their continuous rallies. President Joe Biden should declare a national climate emergency and stop approving fossil fuel projects, according to these campaigners.

In the building, Native American activists focused on taking the space used by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. This was the first time the bureau has been occupied since 1970, according to the Indigenous Environmental Network.

“We will no longer allow the United States government to disconnect us from our connection to Mother Earth’s precious knowledge and all who rely on her,” the group said.

“”Politicians do not care about us,” the statement said, “and presidents will betray their promises, but Mother Earth has always provided us with all we require to survive.” We shall not give up until our natural equilibrium has been restored.”