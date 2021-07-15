Protesters march in Liverpool’s city centre against migrants’ “inhumane” treatment.

Protesters marched through Liverpool city centre today, chanting “no human is unlawful,” in protest of the Home Office’s “inhuman and intolerable” treatment of immigrants.

Migrants without authorization to stay in the UK who are freed on bail must report to immigration detention centers on a regular basis while waiting for a judgment on their applications to stay in the country.

Protests were held around the UK, including Manchester, Leeds, and London, on the day of action, which was organized by These Walls Must Fall and Solidarity Knows No Borders.

“Every Home Office reporting centre is a location of state monitoring, intimidation, and trauma for migrants,” These Walls Must Fall stated in a statement.

“Our friends and neighbors are required to come into these offices on a regular basis to ‘report,’ which is usually weekly or fortnightly. They could be detained and brought to a detention center at any time.

“Racism, intimidation, and bullying are all too common. Despite the Home Office’s claims that this is a procedure of assistance and support, feedback from those we’ve assisted alleges intimidation and deportation threats.

“They have already been unfairly penalized as a result of the pandemic; it is critical that we overcome this class barrier and unite.”

During the first shutdown last year, in-person reporting to the Home Office was suspended for several months. Telephone reporting is still available to some persons.

The Capital Building in Liverpool city centre houses Merseyside’s only immigration reporting center.

A march was held in Liverpool today (July 15), followed by a celebration of immigrants’ value and contribution. The event included song, dancing, and poetry.

The celebration was organized by Kaya Purchase, a 26-year-old Wirral resident.

“I think the way the government alienates and dehumanizes immigrants and asylum seekers is just appalling,” she told ECHO. And I have no desire to be a member of such a system.

“Anything I can do to resist that and stand in sympathy with these folks who have gone through terrible things and still want to carry on with their lives is something I will do. The summary comes to a close.