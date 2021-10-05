Protesters in the United Kingdom will be protected by new government powers.

Following protests on highways and the gruesome murder of Sarah Everard, senior Conservatives will focus on law and order problems.

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, will use his conference speech in Manchester to announce a significant increase in the number of criminals wearing tags, while Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, will provide more details on new powers to deal with Insulate Britain demonstrators.

Ms Patel will also use her Conservative Party conference speech to propose a £15 million extension of drug testing suspects on arrest, which might lead to them receiving addiction treatment.

Mr Raab, who was demoted to Justice Secretary in September’s reshuffle, will use his address to announce that as part of a £183 million plan to increase the use of electronic tracking to reduce crime, more than 25,000 convicts will be put with ankle tags.

As they are released from jail, 10,000 frequent thieves, burglars, and robbers will be issued with GPS tags, and roughly 3,500 high-risk domestic abusers will have their whereabouts monitored in the same way.

Over 12,000 offenders will be required to wear sobriety tags in order to keep track of their alcohol use.

The number of persons tagged at any given moment will increase from roughly 13,500 this year to around 25,000 by 2025, according to the investment.

Mr Raab will also lay out a £90 million plan to boost convicts’ community service to approximately eight million hours per year, including plans to hire 500 new unpaid supervisors and a focus on cleaning up streets and other public spaces.

“This substantial expansion in high-tech GPS tagging will see us leading the globe in deploying technology to fight crime and keep victims safe,” the Justice Secretary is scheduled to declare. We’re designing tags to make our streets and communities safer, from combating alcohol-fueled violence and crime to protecting domestic abuse victims.”

The GPS tagging programme began in April and was recently expanded to cover half of England and Wales.

If the pilot proves to be effective in reducing crime and assisting police in catching criminals, it might be expanded countrywide.

In England, criminals who commit crimes while inebriated may be obliged to wear ankle tags that track their movements.