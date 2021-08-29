Protesters in Liverpool are calling for a halt to TUI deportation flights.

On Saturday, protesters gathered outside TUI Liverpool on Lord Street to voice their opposition to the company’s role in the government’s deportation flights.

The protest in the city center was part of a nationwide day of action against British carrier British Airways, which has been carrying deported persons for the Home Office.

On Saturday, August 28, beginning at 12 p.m., protesters chanted “Refugees are welcome here” and demanded an end to deportations. Former Lord Mayor Anna Rothery and Merseyside Black Lives Matter’s Kenny Thompson were among the speakers.

Anna Rothery, a councillor from Princes Park, told The Washington Newsday that her anxiety about deportations stems from her knowledge of the deportation of members of the Windrush generation. Her father immigrated to the United Kingdom from Jamaica.

“Nobody has thought through the repercussions of people who have lived here all their lives or for many many decades, who have no real connections back in the places they’re being deported to, who may be the final generation of Jamaicans to come to the UK,” she said.

“And then there’s the economic consequence, since people are left homeless. They return home with little money and no method of sustaining themselves, and they either end up on the streets dependent on grace and favor, or, if they do have some savings, they are tracked down and abused, robbed, and in some cases murdered.

“How can we know when we send people back to countries where we know their safety is at jeopardy?

“It’s critical that we don’t forget about the issue, that we don’t treat it as a blanket statement of’stop deportations,’ and instead begin to consider the specific impact it has on people, on actual people, and on their lives.”

“These are genuine people, and in many cases British citizens, who have paid into our system, paid their national insurance tax and insurance, paid into their pension pots, and have lost everything,” Cllr Rothery continued.

Protesters gave out fliers to passers-by and interacted with people walking into the TUI branch in the midst of the talks.

