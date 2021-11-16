Protesters gather to demand that almost $1 billion in rental assistance be distributed more quickly.

According to the Associated Press, activists, renters, and lawmakers gathered in protest on Tuesday, urging Georgia officials to speed up the distribution of federal rental assistance help intended to prevent evictions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Georgia got over $1 billion in funding to help struggling tenants pay their rent and energy bills, but the state has been reluctant to distribute the funds.

According to the Associated Press, the state has only distributed less than 10% of the money by the end of September, according to a report released last week by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The report singled out Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, and Tennessee for their sluggish distribution efforts.

The event took place in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday. Demonstrator Lajoycelyn Bowles said she tried numerous times to call the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the state department in charge of distributing the aid, but never received a response.

Bowles, 43, said she has been too unwell to work since getting COVID-19 in August, leading to an eviction notice from her landlord in Lithonia, Georgia, this week.

She expressed her dissatisfaction by saying, “I’m dissatisfied and pissed off.”

Warren Crudup, 58, claimed he was given seven days by a judge last week to vacate his Atlanta duplex after an organization that was assisting him with rent stopped paying. He described the state’s assistance application process as “insane.” “They keep asking for all of this stuff, then say things like, ‘You reside in the city line, or we didn’t get your documentation,’ and so on. There are a plethora of justifications, “he stated

The rally was organized by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, which wants to hold further protests in areas where rental assistance is lacking. Protesters held placards and chanted outside the community relations department’s headquarters.

“The money is there, and it’s awful that residents are being evicted,” said Bruce Marks, CEO of the National Apartment Association.

The community affairs department, according to Marks, is one of the “most inefficient, unable, and overwhelmed entities in offering support.”

The agency did not respond to my phone contact or email right away. Tonya Cureton Curry, the department’s deputy commissioner of housing, previously told the. This is a condensed version of the information.