Protesters gather outside the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, fueled by Nicki Minaj’s anti-vaccine tweet.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Wednesday, inspired by singer and artist Nicki Minaj’s recent declaration on the COVID-19 immunizations.

Masked and gloved protestors with megaphones and signs gathered outside the agency’s office, according to video. “Nicki Minaj told the truth to me!” the group can be heard shouting. Fauci deceived me!” “You know Fauci is lying!” and “You know Fauci is lying!”

Protesters were responding to Minaj’s Monday tweet, in which she claimed that her cousin’s acquaintance had testicular swelling and became impotent after getting vaccinated, which sparked outrage.

“My cousin in Trinidad would not have the vaccine because his friend received it and became impotent as a result. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than being bullied,” Miinaj wrote on Twitter.

The CDC has declared time and time again that the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility. The vaccinations have continued to be recommended to pregnant women by the agency.

Minaj has been chastised by a number of world leaders and health professionals for promoting misleading information regarding vaccines.

“Claims are being made,” Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh stated in reaction to the singer’s post. One of the reasons we couldn’t respond to Ms. Minaj in real time was that we needed to double-check whether or not what she was saying was true.”

On Tuesday, he remarked, “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this erroneous assertion.”

Deyalsingh continued, “It was a waste of our time yesterday.” “I’m attempting to locate. We take all of these claims seriously, whether they are made on social media or in the mainstream media. As of now, there has been no report of testicular swelling in Trinidad — or anywhere else in the world that we are aware of.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist, said on Tuesday that Minaj’s statements were based on “no evidence.”

Despite statements from Fauci and others discrediting Minaj’s tweet, protesters gathered on Wednesday to allege Minaj was telling the truth and the CDC is lying about vaccine efficacy.

