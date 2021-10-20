Protesters gather ahead of the ‘chaos’ plans for road resurfacing.

Protesters gathered Friday night in anticipation of probable road modifications.

Last night, protesters gathered outside the Salvation Army on Shakespeare Street in Southport to voice their opposition to plans proposed as part of the new Southport Liveable Neighbourhood programme.

The initiative, proposed by Sultrans and Sefton Council, is currently in its fourth stage of development, with the objection arising following a public consultation with local people.

In a vicious gang attack, a man was stabbed in the back.

Changes to the plans include the division of roads into distinct parts.

Portland Street, Duke Street, and Shakespeare Street are among the major thoroughfares affected, with Lineker Primary School in the midst of the plans.

The plans and consolation material were reported to have been mailed out to residents in the area, yet a locally established group, Southport, claims there have been no roadblocks and that many families have yet to get any information in the mail.

With the project now in its last phases of consultation, the next step is to put the adjustments to the test, despite the fact that many people have expressed concern about the potential changes.

The Washington Newsday quoted a spokesperson for the Facebook campaign group ‘Southport says no to roadblocks’ as saying: “The distance between my house and my corner store would grow from yards to two miles! (I’m handicapped.)

“I formed the group in order to collect alternatives to roadblocks. To come up with a viable plan, we’ll need your input and participation.

“We agree that walking and cycling are beneficial, but not when they contribute to pollution. Not in situations where parents are unable to get their children to school and to work on time.

“Andy Dunsmore acknowledged that this idea came from the government, and that it may be expanded to include more of Southport! Is Liverpool on the way?” The plans will have a negative impact on Linaker School, according to the spokesman, because people will be compelled to “approach from Duke Street via two roads on either side of the school, thus increasing passing traffic.” The organization also wants to make certain that members of the group are available to assist with the plans.

The representative continued, ” “We have folks who are willing to volunteer to help with the research. We all want the best for our community at the end of the day.

“We would be pleased to engage with Sustrans and/or the Council to reach an agreement.”

Paul. “The summary has come to an end.”