Protesters block Miami streets in an attempt to halt deportations of Haitians.

On Monday, a large group of activists blocked the entrance to Port Miami, demanding that the recent deportations of Haitian immigrants be stopped.

Views of the protest from above starting approximately 12:30 p.m. As police stood close, ET showed the gathering holding placards that said “Stop deporting Haitians” and “Kamala Harris: Deliver citizenship for millions.”

The Florida Immigrant Coalition’s organizers spoke with WPLG Local 10 in Miami about the protest’s goals and the group’s demands for US officials.

Melissa Taveras stated, “We have a rare chance, and we need to know where Vice President Harris is, where this administration is.” “That’s why we’ve come to make these demands,” says the group. Local 10 said that once the demonstrators blocked the port gate, Miami Police officers interfered and attempted to disperse them. Officers began making arrests when they did not willingly clear the path.

Officer Michael Vega remarked, “This caught us off guard.” “We weren’t expecting them to tie their hands and lay before the port’s entrance.” We told them that if they didn’t stop or get up and move, they would be arrested. They were eventually apprehended after disobeying our directives.” As the Caribbean island grapples with various disruptive events, the United States has experienced a new influx of Haitian immigrants. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the island nation in August, killing more than 700 people. President Jovenel Mose had been slain in his house a month before in a midnight strike posing as a “DEA operation.” Despite promises of assistance from the US government, Haitian migrants have been subjected to huge deportations and brutality by border agents. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz promised to investigate the use of force by border officials against migrants, despite conflicting allegations.

Protests have been going on in Miami for several weeks. On September 22, more than a hundred people gathered outside the city’s US Citizenship and Immigration Services facility to demand that the Biden administration welcome Haitians fleeing their troubled homeland. “Joe Biden, we’re outraged,” protesters chanted at one point. In Haitian Creole, Joe Biden says, “When we’re angry, we don’t play.”

"Why can't we get the same treatment as Afghans, Cubans, and everyone else?"