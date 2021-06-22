Protest restrictions that are controversial could be infringing on people’s freedom to protest, according to the Joint Committee on Human Rights.

A group of MPs and peers have warned that a contentious Bill that proposes modifying the law to restrict demonstrations would curtail nonviolent dissent in a way that is incompatible with human rights.

Demonstrations have taken place in cities across England in response to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which has raised concerns that it may restrict people’s right to demonstrate.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) has issued a report expressing reservations about the draft legislation and recommending that certain parts be eliminated entirely.

Part 3 of the Bill, which would make significant changes to how protests are policed in England and Wales, would tighten limits on nonviolent protest “in a way that we believe is inconsistent with our rights,” according to the report.

According to the group of cross-party MPs and peers, a new trigger for police to impose limits on protests based on the noise they make is neither “necessary nor proportionate” and should be abolished.

The committee requests that provisions to impose limits on one-person protests based on noise be removed from the Bill, as well as measures that enhance penalties for violating protest rules.

The report stated, “We do not believe that the requirement for enhanced penalties for failing to comply with police restrictions has been made out.”

“There is a serious risk that harsher sanctions will deter individuals from exercising their right to peaceful protest.”

It is recommended that the Bill include legislative protection for the right to protest, including a requirement for public bodies to refrain from unlawfully interfering with the right as well as a duty to facilitate demonstration.

We are advocating for explicit legislation protection of the right to peaceful protest.

“The Government put forth new powers in areas where the police already have access to authorities and crimes that are fully adequate,” said committee chair Harriet Harman.

"Noisy protests are the workouts of a healthy democracy's lungs." They shouldn't be there.