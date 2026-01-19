Protest Disrupts Minnesota Church Amid Ongoing ICE Tensions

St. Paul, Minnesota – A peaceful Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul was abruptly interrupted on January 18, 2026, when a group of anti-ICE protesters stormed the sanctuary, causing tension in a city already strained by weeks of unrest. The disruption, which lasted only 20 minutes, sparked a heated debate about religious freedoms, protest rights, and the growing tensions surrounding immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

The protesters, affiliated with the Racial Justice Network, chanted slogans such as “ICE OUT” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” accusing the church’s pastor, David Eastwood, of secretly working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While no independent confirmation has surfaced regarding Eastwood’s alleged connection to ICE, the protestors demanded that the church stop harboring anyone associated with the agency. Pastor Eastwood was not present at the time of the incident.

Community Divided Over Protest Tactics

The church service, which had just begun, was live-streamed by former CNN anchor Don Lemon on his YouTube channel. The footage captured protesters confronting attendees, some of whom expressed fear and anger. “These people have come into our house and ruined our worship. Everyone’s gone home, and in the end, I think they lose,” said one churchgoer, adding to the growing frustration. Others, including an older congregant, acknowledged the right to protest but argued that such actions should not interfere with private worship.

Pastor Jonathan Parnell condemned the disruption, calling it “shameful” and urging non-worshippers to leave the premises. Church leaders expressed concern over the impact the protest had on the emotional well-being of the congregation. Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board, tweeted that the children at the service were “terrified” by the incident.

Anti-ICE activists have justified their actions, claiming that the protest was necessary in light of the recent fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by ICE officer Jonathan Ross during a protest on January 7. Protesters invoked Good’s name during the demonstration, demanding justice and an end to ICE’s aggressive tactics. Activist Nekima Levy Armstrong stated, “This cannot be a house of God while harboring someone directing ICE agents to wreak havoc on our community.”

The protest comes amid heightened tensions in Minnesota, particularly following clashes between federal agents and local protesters. The Trump administration has responded by deploying nearly 3,000 federal officers to Minnesota, with the Pentagon placing 1,500 soldiers on standby to assist with ICE operations. Federal immigration enforcement has escalated, with over 2,000 arrests and near-daily confrontations between protesters, local law enforcement, and federal agents under the Operation Metro Surge initiative.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has defended the right to protest, emphasizing the importance of standing up for vulnerable communities. However, he condemned the federal government’s aggressive tactics, describing Minneapolis as being “under siege” and likening the situation to a “military occupation.” In contrast, federal officials have accused protesters of targeting not just law enforcement but also places of worship. The Department of Homeland Security highlighted videos of the church protest, framing it as part of a broader assault on federal agents working to protect the public.

The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the church protest, looking into potential civil rights violations related to the disruption of Christian worship. The investigation will focus on whether the protest violated the FACE Act, which protects individuals from threats or force at religious services. Federal officials have expressed their commitment to ensuring that ICE operations will continue, regardless of protests.

The episode has fueled an already volatile political environment, with figures from both sides of the aisle weighing in. President Trump’s press secretary condemned the targeting of churches, while state leaders such as Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Frey continue to criticize the federal government’s immigration policy. The clash at Cities Church has highlighted the growing divide over immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and the role of protests in American society.

For now, the disruption at Cities Church stands as a stark symbol of the ongoing struggle over immigration policy and the limits of protest in a deeply divided America. As the city of St. Paul grapples with the fallout, questions remain about how far protestors can push the boundaries of protest rights without infringing on the religious freedoms of others.