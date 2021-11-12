Protektorat has a chance to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

On Saturday afternoon, the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap (GBB Race) (2.15pm) at Cheltenham can be won.

Dan Skelton’s six-year-old appears to be the class act in the Grade Three feature at Prestbury Park, and despite carrying joint top, he may be able to win a difficult race.

Protektorat appears to have all of the proper characteristics for a race that has produced some impressive runners who have gone on to win at the Cheltenham Festival.

Skelton’s charge has previously raced at the Festival and won the SSS Super Alloys Supports Racing Welfare Novices’ Chase over course and distance on only his second outing over jumps a year ago.

After finishing second in his next two runs at Wincanton and Kelso, he won the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree in April.

Protektorat won the Grade One SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree Racecourse by over four lengths, defeating Cheltenham Festival scorer The Shunter.

He’s back for the season, and he’s ready to make it a good one.

Last year’s winner, the Evan Williams-trained ; Emma Lavelle’s ; Paul Nicholls’ duet and Protektorat’s stablemate are all potential threats to the selection.

Even if his short odds don’t make him a betting proposition, Dan and his brother, jockey Harry Skelton, may already have a winner in the Grade Two From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Novices’ Chase (Registered As The November) (GBB Race) (1.40pm).

He looks a promising possibility over jumps and can make it two from two after winning a race and distance on his chasing debut last month.

In the Listed Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) (2.50pm), the Skelton stable is another favourite, although Fergal O’Brien’s appears the strongest bet.

O’Brien’s six-year-old has won two of his four obstacles races and finished third last month in his seasonal reappearance over course and distance. That should have him well on target, and he appears to be a good bet to score this time.

The Nicholls-trained horse was a winner in his first start over hurdles at Chepstow. “The summary has come to an end.”