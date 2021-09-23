Protections for some Haitian migrants in the United States are partly to blame for the increase in border crossings.

According to the Associated Press, the rise in migrants at the US-Mexico border is partly due to protections granted by the US for some Haitian migrants, as well as word spreading over social media.

When the Biden administration granted temporary protections to certain Haitian migrants living in the United States this spring, it cited security concerns and societal turmoil in Haiti. According to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the safeguards were only available to those who had previously been living in the United States before July 29.

“We are quite concerned that Haitians who are migrating irregularly are being given false information that the border is open,” Mayorkas said, or that they were incorrectly told they qualify for protected status.

He stated, “I want to make it clear that this is not the way to come to the United States.”

Fabricio Jean, a Haitian migrant, completed the final stage of his journey from Chile to the United States by following explicit instructions supplied to him over WhatsApp from his brother in New Jersey, who had recently traveled the path to the Texas border.

His brother wired him money for the trip, then methodically plotted it out for him, warning him of locations where Mexican immigration agents were concentrated.

“For the buses, you’ll need around 20,000 pesos [around $1,000 USD].” “You have to take this bus to this spot and then take another bus,” Jean explained to the Associated Press after arriving in Del Rio, Texas.

What Jean didn’t expect was to find tens of thousands of Haitian migrants crossing at the same time in the same remote location. The 38-year-old, his wife, and their two small children were among 14,000 primarily Haitian migrants camping under a Del Rio bridge earlier this month.

The sudden fast increase in the population of the Texas town of roughly 35,000 people was caused by a confluence of causes.

The power of Facebook, YouTube, and platforms like WhatsApp, which migrants use to exchange information that can get skewed as it rushes through immigrant communities, guiding migratory movements, is reflected in interviews with dozens of Haitian migrants, immigration attorneys, and advocates.

After President Joe Biden took office, online messages promoting the Mexican municipality of Ciudad Acua, which is located across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, began to reverse.