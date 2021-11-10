Prosecutors want QAnon Shaman to serve 51 months in prison for the Capitol Riots.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, prosecutors in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia have requested a 51-month prison sentence for Jacob Chansley, the man known as the “QAnon Shaman,” who famously stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 while wearing a Viking hat with fur and horns.

Prosecutors wrote in the 28-page sentencing memo that “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous illegal activities have made him the public face of the Capitol disturbance.”

Chansley’s sentencing is set for November 17th. Prosecutors also want him to get three years of supervised release and a $2,000 restitution payment. In September, he pleaded guilty to one federal charge of felony obstruction of an official procedure.

Prosecutors said that “the defendant was among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the United States Capitol building.”

“The defendant then stalked the sacred halls of the structure, enraging other members of the mob by yelling obscenities at our nation’s politicians and dismissing the ‘chance’ to cleanse our government of individuals he has long deemed traitors.”

The prosecution cite his use of social media to spread “false information and harsh words” to incite other rioters, as well as the fact that “he proceeded to take selfies of himself on the dais and refused to vacate the seat when police officials urged him to do so.”

Chansley was allegedly “equipped with a six-foot-long spear” and “brazenly marched past scores of law enforcement officers, with rioters flinging debris of every kind at those who stopped them, past broken windows and through doors ringing with alarm bells,” according to the report.

The prosecutors’ recommendation is far harsher than Paul Hodgkins’ 8-month sentence, which he received after also making it into the Senate Chamber on the day of the violence. Along with Scott Fairlamb, a rioter who is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday and faces a 44-month prison sentence.

Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, believes the sentencing recommendation is unjust. “The prosecutor’s proposal reinforces the premise that the Government remains deliberately delusional about the participation of a young, lovely man with zero criminal history and long-standing mental health vulnerabilities in the events of January 6,” he told NBC News on Wednesday. It’s a disgrace.” Chansley was arrested on January 9 in Phoenix and has been held in pretrial detention for ten months.