Prosecutors Take First Steps to Disband Antifa Cell as 11 Activists Face Violence Charges.

Prosecutors are attempting for the first time in the United States to dismantle a network of accused violent antifa cells.

In a riot case where supporters of former President Donald Trump and random onlookers were beaten in Pacific Beach, California in January, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office charged 11 alleged antifa members with criminal conspiracy and felony assault, among other offences. This Thursday, eight individuals were arraigned; they all pleaded not guilty.

Last Monday, search and arrest orders were obtained for eight people in San Diego and Los Angeles counties. Three firearms, ammunition, body armor, and drugs were recovered by police. Multiple police enforcement organizations from Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Escondido worked together to apprehend the suspects in a massive operation. The case has sent shockwaves through Southern California’s far-left networks, which have been soliciting funds for their colleagues.

Alexander Akridge-Jacobs, 31, Jesse Merel Cannon, 31, Brian Lightfoot, 25, Christian Martinez, 23, Luis Francisco Mora, 30, Bryan Rivera, 21, Faraz Martin Talab, 27, Jeremy Jonathan White, 39, Samuel Howard Ogden, 24, and Erich Louis Yach, 37, are charged with conspiring to riot and commit violent criminal acts in January, according to the criminal complaint.

The charging statement states, “The Defendants are said to be linked with ANTIFA and are organized into two groups, one originating from Los Angeles and the other from San Diego.” “ANTIFA has a history of using force, fear, and violence to further their own goals while suppressing the interests of others. This method is known as ‘Direct Action,’ and it refers to acts of violence such assault, battery, attack with a deadly weapon, arson, and vandalism. The purported goal of this plot was to use direct action methods to instigate and engage in a riot.” Around a hundred Trump supporters gathered on the Pacific Beach pier in San Diego on January 9 to protest Trump’s loss in the election. They were greeted by an equal number of masked individuals clad in black uniforms and riot gear. They marched with antifa emblem shields, banners, and signs.

The claims of violence by the suspects resulting in bodily injury in the complaint mirror what was captured on film at the. This is a condensed version of the information.