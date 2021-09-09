Prosecutors say the gang member who shot the teen basketball player was caught on camera bragging about the murder.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that a suspected gang member accused of killing a 14-year-old basketball player in New York City in 2019 was recorded on surveillance camera gloating about the slaying.

According to Queens prosecutors, Sean Brown, 18, informed some of his buddies, “I seen that n—-.” I slammed against him. According to the New York Daily News, after fatally shooting Aamir Griffin in South Jamaica on Oct. 26, 2019, he said, “That n—- drop.”

According to prosecutors, the Money World gang member who shot Griffin three times while he was playing basketball on the courts at Baisley Park Houses had no idea who he was shooting at.

Prosecutors claim Brown mistaken Griffin for a rival gang member.

Melinda Katz, the Queens District Attorney, said all three gunshots struck the Benjamin N. Cardozo High School student in the chest.

Brown was then seen exiting the scene and entering a neighboring deli before walking to the residence of a fellow gang member.

According to reports, one of the cameras showed him bragging about the shooting.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Katz said, “This was a long, meticulous investigation that included an exhaustive analysis of surveillance, 30 camera perspectives of the defendant’s point of flight on the night of the killing, and witness interviews.”

According to Griffin’s mother, detectives tracked down Brown to California after a 22-month search using his social media posts. On August 23, he was arrested in Los Angeles and waived extradition.

Brown was charged with murder and possession of a weapon in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday. He was ordered to be detained in custody without bail.

Brown is set to appear in court again on Tuesday. He could face a sentence ranging from 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Investigators suspect the shooting was tied to a gang feud in which a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by a stray bullet a week before Griffin’s murder.

Griffin’s high school basketball coach, Ron Naclerio, said he has now mourned the deaths of 11 of his players, eight of them were slain by gun violence.

“Was Aamir in the wrong place at the wrong time? It should never be wrong location, wrong time for a fourteen-year-old child minding his own business, doing what he loves right near his house, getting ready to go upstairs and eat supper when mom calls,” Naclerio added.

"Do we feel better, do we feel happy?" the coach asked when asked about Brown's arrest. I believe we're just saying we're feeling a little better.