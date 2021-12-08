Prosecutors say Jason Meade, the cop charged in Casey Goodson’s death, should be tried by the state.

Prosecutors in the case against Jason Meade, the former Ohio police officer charged in Casey Goodson’s death, said on Wednesday that the case should be kept in state court and not moved to federal court.

On December 4, 2020, Meade, a white former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officer, fatally shot Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man, as he passed through the threshold of his grandmother’s house.

Meade had been assigned to a fugitive task group with the US Marshals Service before to the shooting. Because Meade was functioning as a federal agent, his lawyers argue that the case should be heard in federal court. On the same day that the charges were filed, they submitted a request to transfer the case.

In a court brief, however, special Franklin County prosecutors Gary Shroyer and Tim Merkle argue that this is false, claiming that his time on the task force “had completed for the day and members of the task force were departing the field.”

Because he was not working as a task force member, the prosecutors claim that the matter should be heard in state court.

The task force’s search did not include Goodson. Meade saw Goodson holding a gun and shot him after a “verbal confrontation,” according to NBC News. Sean Walton, an attorney for the Goodson family, confirmed that Goodson had a concealed carry certificate. The shooting and the dialogue that preceded it were not captured on video.

According to one of Meade’s attorneys, Steve Nolder, Meade’s attorneys aim to have him covered by the immunity afforded to federal officials, which would mean his case couldn’t be heard in a state court and the charges would have to be dismissed.

The incident occurred after Meade’s failed search for a fugitive had ended and while Meade was returning to his office, according to Shroyer and Merkle.

The request for the case to be moved by Meade’s lawyers also contradicts what US Marshal Pete Tobin announced a week after the incident.

Tobin said in a December 11, 2020, statement that Meade "was acting on his own and in his independent authority as a Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy within his home jurisdiction when he encountered Mr. Goodson, and throughout the subsequent incident leading to Mr. Goodson's death." Meade has pleaded not guilty.